Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect arrested in Sierra Vista shooting, police looking for one more

Suspect arrested in Sierra Vista shooting, police looking for one more
Suspect arrested in Sierra Vista shooting, police looking for one more(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department announced the arrest of a man following a deadly shooting June 9.

Police say the shooting was reported by an employee at the Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Sierra Vista police officers responded to the facility just before 5 a.m. June 9 and found a victim with a gunshot injury.

SVPD says Jaime Torres, a 19-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was brought to the medical center by a male and female.

Torres was pronounced dead by the emergency room physician after attempts to revive him were not successful.

Police say Manuel Long, a 21-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was arrested June 30 without incident at the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Long after completing several search warrants and multiple witness interviews.

Long was identified as the owner of the weapon used in the shooting and was an acquaintance of Torres.

A female subject, who was with Long and Torres when the shooting occurred, was identified as assisting in bringing Torres to Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Long was booked into the Cochise County Jail where he faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and influencing a witness.

One additional suspect is still being sought by the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Tom Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area
UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s deputies arrest murder suspect in Green Valley area

Latest News

Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect dead after Tucson officer-involved shooting
Pickleball injuries are expected to cost people nearly $500 mil.
Pickleball injuries causing $500 million in medical costs
Pickleball injuries causing $500 million in medical costs
Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting