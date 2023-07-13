Suspect arrested in Sierra Vista shooting, police looking for one more

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department announced the arrest of a man following a deadly shooting June 9.

Police say the shooting was reported by an employee at the Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Sierra Vista police officers responded to the facility just before 5 a.m. June 9 and found a victim with a gunshot injury.

SVPD says Jaime Torres, a 19-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was brought to the medical center by a male and female.

Torres was pronounced dead by the emergency room physician after attempts to revive him were not successful.

Police say Manuel Long, a 21-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was arrested June 30 without incident at the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Long after completing several search warrants and multiple witness interviews.

Long was identified as the owner of the weapon used in the shooting and was an acquaintance of Torres.

A female subject, who was with Long and Torres when the shooting occurred, was identified as assisting in bringing Torres to Canyon Vista Medical Center.

Long was booked into the Cochise County Jail where he faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and influencing a witness.

One additional suspect is still being sought by the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Tom Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

