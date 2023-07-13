Advertise
Teens learn the importance of safe driving

By Alex Valdez and 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Boys and Girls Club, with the help of UPS, held a “100 Deadliest Days” teen driving event.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death for U.S. teens.

In 2021, reports show 33 Arizonan teen drivers died in vehicle collisions and 3,293 others suffered injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Alexis Galavis, the program director, says this event aims to help young drivers learn the rules of the road and practice safe habits.

She says knowing the eight dangers zones is vital for teens to stay aware of Arizona roadways.

“The eight danger zones is a really good thing to highlight for the teens,” Galaviz tells 13 News. “I think distractions are one of the best things I want the teen to make note of and make know of understanding the smallest things can be a distraction.”

Over 75 teens and their families attended the event to learn more ways to stay safe while driving.

Organizers say the more awareness they raise about the 100 deadliest days, which is the period between memorial day and labor day, when fatal teen crashes increase dramatically. The more lives they can save.

“The most important I learned is how to ensure the safety of myself and others,” Jaylin, the teen driver said. “The importance of being able to drive with being aware.”

