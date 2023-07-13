Advertise
Thousands of TEP customers without power on the southwest side of Tucson

TEP power outage on the southwest side of Tucson.
TEP power outage on the southwest side of Tucson.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to TEP, more than 8,000 TEP customers are without power near Valencia and Mission.

TEP said the outage was due to equipment damage.

According to PCSD, a transformer popped, causing a small brush fire that is no longer active, and the traffic signal is out at Cardinal and Valencia.

Deputies are doing traffic control there until TEP gets the lights on again.

The PCSD says the estimated outage is 1 hour.

The PCSD says the estimated outage is one hour.
The PCSD says the estimated outage is one hour.(Tucson Electric Power)

