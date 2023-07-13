Thousands of TEP customers without power on the southwest side of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to TEP, more than 8,000 TEP customers are without power near Valencia and Mission.

TEP said the outage was due to equipment damage.

According to PCSD, a transformer popped, causing a small brush fire that is no longer active, and the traffic signal is out at Cardinal and Valencia.

Deputies are doing traffic control there until TEP gets the lights on again.

The PCSD says the estimated outage is 1 hour.

