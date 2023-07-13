Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department confirms officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

TPD says they received the call about midnight.

This is happening on Fremont Road, which is just east of Park Avenue.

Roads in the area are blocked from 31st and Fremont to 34th.

13 News is told officers and deputies from Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Sahuarita, and Marana are also on scene.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

