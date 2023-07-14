Contractors busy ahead of first big monsoon storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Roofing companies in southeastern Arizona are working overtime to ensure your homes and businesses are ready for the heavy rain and gusty winds this monsoon.

Brad Kublin, owner of Canyon Roofing, said they’re always busy during monsoon. He said the business is a little different compared to last year.

“I think the biggest difference last year was the rain started a little earlier. This year you’re seeing more of a panic of people trying to prepare for the rain,” said Kublin.

Some would call it the calm before the storm, but for Canyon Roofing, they’re already in the thick of it.

“We get phone calls all day long. “Can you squeeze us in? Can you get us in, in just a week or a day.” That panic from the public is starting to set in that the rain is coming. You can see it, you can smell it, we just haven’t felt it yet,” said Kublin.

Home and business owners are trying to avoid damage and a lot of debt by getting an inspection.

“They want to make sure all their pipes and penetrations are sealed. They want to make sure they don’t have any rips or tears in their roofing material. They just saw their neighbor get a new roof and they want to make sure there’s in good enough shape to handle the rain that’s coming,” said Kublin.

The problem is that most local licensed contractors have at least a three-week backlog if your roof is damaged. After the first big storm, that backlog gets longer.

“So it’s so critical right now for you to go online, get your free inspections from these companies and get in line to get your work fixed,” said Kublin.

If you don’t, Canyon Roofing said you could be dealing with a damaged roof for months.

Always hire a licensed contractor. Kublin said you could find yourself in another mess if you don’t.

“Make sure you find someone licensed, make sure they’re insured, make sure they’re bonded. This is a big purchase and it’s on a big product. Your home is the most expensive thing you probably own. If something goes wrong, you want to make sure people have the protection to cover that for you,” said Kublin.

If your roof gets damaged, you can get a tarp to cover the leak while waiting for repairs.

If you don’t feel comfortable doing that yourself, contact a roofing company to see if someone can help you.

