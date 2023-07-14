Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times.

The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements, according to the reports. The FTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FTC’s move represents the most significant regulatory threat so far to the nascent but fast-growing AI industry, although it’s not the only challenge facing these companies. Comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors have sued both OpenAI and Facebook parent Meta for copyright infringement, claiming that the companies’ AI systems were illegally “trained” by exposing them to datasets containing illegal copies of their works.

On Thursday, OpenAI and The Associated Press announced a deal under which the AI company will license AP’s archive of news stories.

Most Read

Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead after Tucson officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

A Michigan zoo announced that a newborn cotton-top tamarin was born to parents Yuri and LG.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes newborn cotton-top tamarin
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother arrested after Phoenix newborn with feeding tube taken from hospital
"Save" plan rolls out for student loans
White House releases new guidelines for student repayment program, students are skeptical if it actually goes through
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse