Nearly half a million pets affected by house fires every single year

National pet fire safety day is July 15th
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - National pet fire safety day which is held on July 15th every year as nearly 500,000 pets are affected by home fires annually.

Some things to do if you do have a pet include pet-proofing your home by making sure they can’t get into anything they shouldn’t, especially when you aren’t home.

Keeping candles away from pets is important, as well as making sure handles aren’t over the edge of the stove when you are cooking.

Pets start almost 1,000 fires every year, and about 40,000 pets die because of house fires.

Fire crews say it’s best to keep your pet in a spot you or a firefighter can get to them easily when you’re not home.

If there is a fire, get yourself out first and then firefighters will do their best to try and save your pet..

“When someone’s house is on fire, that is their worst moment and their chief concern at that point is their animal,” Deputy Chief of the Tucson Fire Department Barrett Baker said. “If it’s a dog or a cat, they’re pleading, they’re screaming, and they want that animal saved. Once we do a primary search and we know everyone is out of the house that’s what we’re doing, we’re putting the fire out as quickly as possible, we’re trying to make that horrific day a little less horrific.”

Tucson fire says let them know if there are any pets inside and where they like to hide. They know it will be hectic and stressful but every second counts when trying to save a life.

