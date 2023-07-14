PCSD: Road closed due to serious crash on South Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on a serious injury crash on S. Nogales Hwy, north of E. Pima Mine Road, on Thursday night.

Deputies say south of E. Lumber St. and S. Nogales Highway is closed in both directions.

The PCSD advises drivers to plan an alternate route.

