Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD: Road closed due to serious crash on South Nogales Highway

Deputies say south of E. Lumber St. and S. Nogales Highway is closed in both directions.
Deputies say south of E. Lumber St. and S. Nogales Highway is closed in both directions.(Credit: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on a serious injury crash on S. Nogales Hwy, north of E. Pima Mine Road, on Thursday night.

Deputies say south of E. Lumber St. and S. Nogales Highway is closed in both directions.

The PCSD advises drivers to plan an alternate route.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead after Tucson officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
UPDATE: One arrested after three-vehicle Tucson crash
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Search for two theft suspects in Pima County
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Authorities: California residents caught shoplifting in Marana
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
Roof damage and monsoon
Contractors busy ahead of first big monsoon storms
Homestead Fire is burning 300 acres.
Crews working Homestead Fire near Safford
Pima County seeing improvements in employment
Pima County seeing improvements in employment