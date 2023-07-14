Pima County seeing improvements in employment

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County continues to suffer a shortage of workers in several departments, with 162 open positions on their website.

Fourteen of those jobs are for the County Attorney’s Office.

“The challenge for us is making sure that we have sufficient coverage in all of our precincts,” Pima County Attorney’s Office Legal Administrator Arika Wells said, “especially in misdemeanors, but then the advanced level coverage in our major crimes.”

The attorney’s office has been suffering from a backlog in cases, but employment numbers in recent months make things a little more positive.

“We’re able to recruit and retain attorneys as best we can and address the backlog,” Wells said, “but it’s still there, but we’re working to make it less.”

Last year, the county worked to find different strategies to make the workplace seem more attractive, improving benefits and raising employee pay by 5%. Officials say this strategy has put a dent in their struggle to fill positions but say the biggest hurdle is letting job seekers know there are positions for them at the county level.

“Most times individuals, community members, constituents, they think of Pima County as somebody that provides them services, right,” Pima County Talent Acquisition Manager Matt O’Connor said. “But they don’t realize the different career opportunities and the great benefits packages that we offer.”

Their main effort now is marketing, posting on social media, hosting job fairs, and engaging with the community to reach future employees.

“That work, especially in the public sector, what we do is crucial to the community,” O’Connor said, “so we have to find ways the work’s completed whether we’re fully staffed or not.”

Pima County will be hosting a job fair on June 20th to hopefully recruit qualified individuals into these positions to run more efficiently.

