TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help identifying two suspects deputies say are connected to a burglary case.

PCSD says the burglary happened June 23 in a residential area of Oracle Road and Ina Road.

One of the items taken included a bank card.

PCSD says that same card was used in the early morning hours of June 23 at the Walmart located at 3435 E. Broadway Boulevard where surveillance video shows two suspects using it.

Deputies are hoping several distinguishable tattoos will help identify them.

Anyone with information related to this crime or the identity of these two males, is urged to call 911.

They can also call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

