TPD tracking “Bullet Piercings” as murder rate continues to drop

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The murder rate in Tucson continues to drop so far this year. That’s what the police chief is now reporting as TPD works to reduce the count after hitting a record high in 2021.

13 News has been tracking the violent crime trends after the murder rate reached a record high of 93.

13 News has reported TPD is overhauling its crime reporting system and is still trying to work out the kinks internally and externally, meaning what we see on the public dashboard.

How the data is aggregated can affect results, so the chief tells 13 News he’s not ready to give out violent crime counts yet, but he did talk to us about the murder rate.

Kasmar said, “I’m happy to report we’re trending in the right direction.”

It’s the continued drop Chief Chad Kasmar hoped to see after the rise from 82 murders in 2020 to 93 in 2021.

Last year ended with 68 murders and so far this year, there have been 37.

“I really want to be clear to the community. It’s much higher than I’d like to see and we’re gonna continue to work on that,” said Kasmar.

The work includes diving deeper into what they say is an enormous mountain of data.

“What do I do as chief right now? We get granular with certain types of data, such as homicides. Our goal is always to look at aggravated assaults, violent crime incidents,” said Kasmar.

Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hall said, “I am almost primarily focused on right now gun violence.”

The veteran cop is seeing a trend that mirrors the 90′s.

“I was a gang detective in the mid to late nineties,” he said, “The level of violence and was similar to the shootings, particularly group-related or gang-related shootings, were very prominent then.

The 90′s was a pivotal decade for law enforcement.

Improved policing technology and predictive policing led to crime rates falling sharply nationwide.

Law enforcement had integrated data analysis and crime mapping for hot-spotting, meaning covering areas with the highest crime levels.

TPD is using those same strategies, but with a larger analysis division, it allows the department to dig deeper.

For example, “As we’re going through that data, we’re seeing that 25% of homicide victims are African American males when African American males make up two to 3 percent of our total population. So the victimization rates in certain historically underprivileged and marginalized groups is gigantic,” said TPD Analysis Administrator Aeric Koerner.

And for the first time, TPD is tracking non-fatal shooting incidents, including when a gun is fired, but there’s no victim.

Kasmar said year to date, there have been 73 “bullet piercings,” meaning a bullet grazed a person.

“We have not historically tracked shooting incidents that way, but as we continue to try to dissect and better understand why violent crimes occurring in our community, we felt that it was important. So we started tracking that on September of 22. So that’ll be a fairly new number that we’re gonna be tracking and reporting total,” said Kasmar.

13 News is still working to get TPD’s data to report the violent crime counts and trends.

The chief said he’ll release them as soon as he’s confident the data is cleaned up and accurate,

There’s no estimate on when that will happen.

