Burn center in Tucson sees influx of patients

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As if the concern of dehydration and overheating wasn’t enough this summer, contact burns are another problem to watch out for during the excessive heat. Temperatures will again be climbing this weekend into the 110s.

“It’s just, every single day we get one or two patients that have some sort of degree of contact burns from either running in the hot asphalt or touching something very hot,” Banner Health Burn Program Director Lourdes Castanon said.

Experts say to stay indoors during the hottest times of the day because even a few minutes of exposure to these hot surfaces can lead to severe burns. It’s important to avoid metal materials, which can get as hot as a frying pan.

“Temperatures between 140 degrees and 160 degrees, which would be just a couple seconds, would cause deep injury to a small hand,” Castanon said.

Castanon says the burn center’s most common patients are unsupervised young children and older people.

“Extremes of ages, actually, are our patients who are at a higher risk of getting deeper burns than say an adult person,” Castanon said, “they are more agile, are able to get up on their own, and their skin is not as thin.”

If you burn yourself, the burn center says the first step is to stop the burn using cold water, not ice.

“The ice will actually cause vasoconstriction,” Castanon said. “The blood supply to that area will shut down and that burn will actually become deeper.”

Castanon also encourages people to donate shoes and socks to shelters to help protect people suffering from homelessness from the extreme heat.

