FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures rise with Excessive Heat Warning issued through Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Southern Arizona, with the expected high 108 degrees in Tucson. The record is 110 degrees, well withing reach for Tucson. Many areas, including Bisbee and Sierra Vista, will also threaten records. The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire on Wednesday, but we may see some precipitation before then. The best chances for that are Monday and Tuesday, which both have a 50% chance.

