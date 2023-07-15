Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures rise with Excessive Heat Warning issued through Wednesday

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Southern Arizona, with the expected high 108 degrees in Tucson. The record is 110 degrees, well withing reach for Tucson. Many areas, including Bisbee and Sierra Vista, will also threaten records. The Excessive Heat Warning is set to expire on Wednesday, but we may see some precipitation before then. The best chances for that are Monday and Tuesday, which both have a 50% chance.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Johnny Badilla
PCSD: Pedestrian hit and killed on South Nogales Highway
16-year-old Ceasar Suarez Ortiz
Police: One teen killed, another charged during robbery attempt in Tucson
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead after Tucson officer-involved shooting

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning this weekend