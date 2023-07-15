Inflation slows but rent and home prices stay high

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson housing market continues to be a seller’s market, which means even buyers with little interest in a home must act quickly, leaving those needing more time behind the curve.

“I was getting tired of just renting,” said Casey Smith. The 25-year-old has been house hunting for seven months, which has been a struggle, even with down payment assistance.

“You know, you go and find a house for sale that you can afford, but then you go in and, heck, before you even walk through the house, it gets bid out from right from under you,” he explained.

Five months is the average supply of homes on the market. According to the president of the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona, Tucson’s at a month and a half. Plus, the recent hikes in interest rates have low-income and first-time home buyers getting less for their money, even with down payment assistance through the help of the non-profit Family Housing Resources, Inc.

“It’s becoming a situation, where those that have a continuing to having those that didn’t have that opportunity or seeing even further out of reach,” said Meghan Heddings, executive director of FHR.

“I highly recommend to people to reach out and use them. They’re trying their best to do what they can, despite everything being so inflated right now,” Smith said.

Smith said interested buyers should keep trying, even if it’s an uphill battle.

“Right now, it’s on a trajectory where I think it’s going to get a little worse before it gets better, so if you can find something, go for it, but you’re playing against the flippers in the people who got the cash so we really got to be on your game,” he said.

High appraisals are still coming in, and the days of two and three-percent interest rates might be long gone or far away.

