New Disney pony born to pull Cinderella’s carriage

Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!
Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!

A female white Shetland pony was born Tuesday morning at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Bay Lake, Florida.

The foal joins her big sister Lilly, also a white Shetland, who arrived in 2019 and is named after Walt Disney’s wife.

The new pony, like Lilly, will begin training at the ranch when she is 2 years old.

The hope is that one day she will help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach for Disney’s fairytale weddings and parades at the Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

Lilly and her sister are following in the hoof steps of their parents, Lady and Ferdinand, who both served on Cinderella’s horse team.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

