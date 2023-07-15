Randolph Park will become more park-like, but golf will remain top focus, according to the city

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -How to update and modernize the Randolph Golf Complex in Tucson has been debated for years.

Get rid of golf and make it a Tucson Central Park. Build a commercial center. Build a golf course for the University of Arizona.

The ideas have come and gone because there was little both sides could agree on.

Open space advocates and golfers were generally far apart.

But next week, the Tucson City Council will vote on a plan that could pacify both interests.

“It’s a win, win, win,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Creating an incredible recreational space.”

Under the plan the council will consider next week, the site will be 69% golf and 31% open space.

This new plan, born out of public input, is a compromise that preserves the 36 holes of golf but also provides space for folks to picnic, hike, bike and enjoy nature.

“My vision for this area is that we have the highest quality delivery of recreational spaces for our community and for tourists,” the Mayor said. She has been trying to find a plan which fits her vision but complies with the wishes of the people who use it. She’s been trying since she was sworn into office nearly four years ago.

The golf component was a top priority because of its value to the city.

“The reality is that the city of Tucson has five courses in our golf course enterprise, two of them make money,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “So, it would be absolutely no sense at all going in and cannibalizing that part of the enterprise.”

The plan proposes to tighten up the golf course, making minor changes to Del Urich on the South side and building a new championship course on Randolph North in hopes of attracting professional tournament golf as it did in the past.

Running through the middle, separating the courses, will be a “greenway” connecting the running, walking and biking path on the East at Alvernon Way with Reid Park on the West.

It has always been a safety concern that people had to use a narrow sidewalk or paved area along Alvernon on the East and 22nd on the South in the face of fast-moving cars.

The new configuration eliminates both of those.

“One of the concepts that every got on board with, is the possibility of bringing the pedestrians and cycling closer, into (the golf course), kind of an open space buffer to make it safer,” Mayor Romero said.

But with a greenway separating the courses, there’s also the concern of pedestrians being struck by errant golf shots.

The city has considered that, according to Kozachik.

“What we’re doing, is taking a wide swath of open space and cutting it right between the two courses,” he said. “There will be plenty of space and plenty of netting so people will be safe in using that open space.”

There’s no cost estimate, but the city already has $6 million for a new irrigation system for Randolph North, which comes from the $225 million parks bond voters passed in 2018.

It’s likely more can be tapped for this project.

Mayor Romero and Kozachik support the plan and feel that if the council votes to approve it next week, work could commence almost immediately.

Randolph North would close while it’s being upgraded, but Kozachik says at least 18 holes will always be open during construction.

