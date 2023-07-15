Researchers at the University of Arizona building telescope to see if there’s life on other planets in our atmosphere

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Researchers at the University of Arizona are developing a new kind of space telescope that would surpass the James Webb Space Telescope.

The new design will increase sensitivity, making it possible to learn about the chemical composition of planets.

Daniel Apai, Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences, said the Nautilus Space Observatory will be about 100 times more sensitive than James Webb.

He said the idea “lifted off” after discussing the future of telescopes.

“The current plan is to take 20 to 25 years to build a telescope that’s only slightly larger than James Webb, so we said there must be a better way,” said Apai.

That’s when researchers decided to use lenses instead of mirrors.

“We found what we needed to do is move away from mirrors and use a new type of optical solution and those are lenses. We invented a new type of lens that has many of the same capabilities as a mirror but is easier to fabricate and scale up,” said Apai.

By replacing large, heavy mirrors with thin lenses, the telescope will be lighter, more affordable, and easier to produce, and it will also be possible to launch many individual units.

“The idea is to be larger in diameter than the James Webb telescope by a little bit, but to be making many of them to have an array that’s much more powerful than the James Webb telescope,” said Nicholas Brar, Graduate Research Assistant.

With that much more power, researchers at the University of Arizona say this telescope could help answer the biggest question of all.

“Whether other Earth-size planets, are they really Earth-like? Can they be habitable? Once we identify if they’re habitable, could we search for signatures of life? We would not be able to see living organisms on another planet, but we could pick up clues if they’re inhabited by analyzing the atmospheric composition,” said Apai. “For example, Oxygen and other components in the atmosphere that could be clues to life.”

Researchers will bring the telescope to Mount Lemmon within the next few weeks to test it. They’ll bring it up to the stratosphere in a balloon within the next two years.

The lenses used in the telescopes just received their patents. They are the largest precision glass molded lenses in the world.

