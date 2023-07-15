Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Researchers at the University of Arizona building telescope to see if there’s life on other planets in our atmosphere

Researchers at the University of Arizona building telescope to see if there’s life on other...
Researchers at the University of Arizona building telescope to see if there’s life on other planets in our atmosphere(University of Arizona)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Researchers at the University of Arizona are developing a new kind of space telescope that would surpass the James Webb Space Telescope.

The new design will increase sensitivity, making it possible to learn about the chemical composition of planets.

Daniel Apai, Associate Dean for Research and Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences, said the Nautilus Space Observatory will be about 100 times more sensitive than James Webb.

He said the idea “lifted off” after discussing the future of telescopes.

“The current plan is to take 20 to 25 years to build a telescope that’s only slightly larger than James Webb, so we said there must be a better way,” said Apai.

That’s when researchers decided to use lenses instead of mirrors.

“We found what we needed to do is move away from mirrors and use a new type of optical solution and those are lenses. We invented a new type of lens that has many of the same capabilities as a mirror but is easier to fabricate and scale up,” said Apai.

By replacing large, heavy mirrors with thin lenses, the telescope will be lighter, more affordable, and easier to produce, and it will also be possible to launch many individual units.

“The idea is to be larger in diameter than the James Webb telescope by a little bit, but to be making many of them to have an array that’s much more powerful than the James Webb telescope,” said Nicholas Brar, Graduate Research Assistant.

With that much more power, researchers at the University of Arizona say this telescope could help answer the biggest question of all.

“Whether other Earth-size planets, are they really Earth-like? Can they be habitable? Once we identify if they’re habitable, could we search for signatures of life? We would not be able to see living organisms on another planet, but we could pick up clues if they’re inhabited by analyzing the atmospheric composition,” said Apai. “For example, Oxygen and other components in the atmosphere that could be clues to life.”

Researchers will bring the telescope to Mount Lemmon within the next few weeks to test it. They’ll bring it up to the stratosphere in a balloon within the next two years.

The lenses used in the telescopes just received their patents. They are the largest precision glass molded lenses in the world.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police on scene of officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead after Tucson officer-involved shooting
16-year-old Ceasar Suarez Ortiz
Police: One teen killed, another charged during robbery attempt in Tucson
Suspect arrested in Sierra Vista shooting, police looking for one more
Suspect arrested in Sierra Vista shooting, police looking for one more
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Johnny Badilla
PCSD: Pedestrian hit and killed on South Nogales Highway

Latest News

Inflation slows but rent and home prices stay high
Inflation slows but rent and home prices stay high
Randolph Park will become more park-like, but golf will remain top focus, according to the city
Randolph Park will become more park-like, but golf will remain top focus, according to the city
Burn center in Tucson sees influx of patients
Burn center in Tucson sees influx of patients
Johnny Badilla
PCSD: Pedestrian hit and killed on South Nogales Highway