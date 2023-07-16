Advertise
DeAndre Hopkins signs with Tennessee Titans, NFL reports

The wide receiver had visited the team one month ago.
DeAndre Hopkins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Chris Harris
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for two years, $26 million, and worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins visited Nashville in June during a free agency visit, per reports.

The 31-year-old is a 10-year NFL veteran with more than 11,000 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns. Hopkins’ signing is a jolt to a receiver room in need of experience and play-making ability.

In 2022, Titans receivers had a total of six touchdown catches.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

