FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning and record threatening heat continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for much of Arizona Sunday, with potential record breaking heat expected. The high in Tucson is expected to be around 110 degrees, which would match the record set in 2019. The warning will remain in place through Tuesday, but could be extended depending on how Wednesday’s forecast changes. We may also see some precipitation throughout the upcoming week, with chances ranging from 30-40 through much of Southern Arizona.

