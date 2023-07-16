Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Records Galore For Your Weekend

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Records Galore For Your Weekend
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Today, we tied the 7/15 daily temperature record of 110F. However, even more records could be threatened in the future! First, daily temperature records are forecasted to be within + or – 1 degree of daily temperature records tomorrow through Thursday. Secondly, if we hit the 110 marker again tomorrow, we will break the record for the most 110+ days in the month of July. Third, if the Tucson International Airport doesn’t receive any rainfall tomorrow, it will break the record for the latest date into monsoon without rainfall for the city.

The Excessive Heat Warning extends through Monday until 11:00 PM.

Temperatures remain well above average throughout this week. Luckily, we do have the chance of rain dampening these very hot temps, as storm chances increase starting Monday through this week.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 111°, near daily record temps.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 108°, near daily record temps. Scattered storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Johnny Badilla
PCSD: Pedestrian hit and killed on South Nogales Highway
16-year-old Ceasar Suarez Ortiz
Police: One teen killed, another charged during robbery attempt in Tucson
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
After several urine drug screenings at the emergency vet, Lily tested positive for...
Dog owner warns others after pet ingests meth, pot and Ritalin at the beach

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Records Galore For Your Weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Records Galore For Your Weekend
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Southern Arizona, with the expected high 108 degrees...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures rise with Excessive Heat Warning issued through Wednesday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 14, 2023