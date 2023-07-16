FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Records Galore For Your Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Today, we tied the 7/15 daily temperature record of 110F. However, even more records could be threatened in the future! First, daily temperature records are forecasted to be within + or – 1 degree of daily temperature records tomorrow through Thursday. Secondly, if we hit the 110 marker again tomorrow, we will break the record for the most 110+ days in the month of July. Third, if the Tucson International Airport doesn’t receive any rainfall tomorrow, it will break the record for the latest date into monsoon without rainfall for the city.

The Excessive Heat Warning extends through Monday until 11:00 PM.

Temperatures remain well above average throughout this week. Luckily, we do have the chance of rain dampening these very hot temps, as storm chances increase starting Monday through this week.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 111°, near daily record temps.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 108°, near daily record temps. Scattered storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

