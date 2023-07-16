Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Tucson late Saturday, July 15.

The Tucson Police Department said Tristin Nathaniel Petrush, 25, crashed while speeding near East 22nd Street and Wilmot.

The TPD said Petrush failed to negotiate a curve, drove over the sidewalk and crashed into a light pole.

The TPD said Petrush, who died at the scene, was wearing a helmet.

