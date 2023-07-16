TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the San Luis Police Department is currently looking for two missing people.

San Luis Police says 63-year-old Juan Tafoya suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and easily lost.

He was last seen at 2671 E. Edais Street at his residential care home this morning, July 15.

Police believe he was last heading east away from the residence near a desert area.

Search is on for two missing Arizona men (San Luis Police)

San Luis Police is also looking for 72-year-old Justo Diaz Solis (pictured above).

He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, gray sweat pants, brown boots, and a black New York Yankees baseball cap.

Anyone with information about these two men asked to call San Luis Police.

