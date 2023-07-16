Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Search is on for two missing Arizona men

Search is on for two missing Arizona men
Search is on for two missing Arizona men(San Luis Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the San Luis Police Department is currently looking for two missing people.

San Luis Police says 63-year-old Juan Tafoya suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and easily lost.

He was last seen at 2671 E. Edais Street at his residential care home this morning, July 15.

Police believe he was last heading east away from the residence near a desert area.

Search is on for two missing Arizona men
Search is on for two missing Arizona men(San Luis Police)

San Luis Police is also looking for 72-year-old Justo Diaz Solis (pictured above).

He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, gray sweat pants, brown boots, and a black New York Yankees baseball cap.

Anyone with information about these two men asked to call San Luis Police.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Johnny Badilla
PCSD: Pedestrian hit and killed on South Nogales Highway
16-year-old Ceasar Suarez Ortiz
Police: One teen killed, another charged during robbery attempt in Tucson
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
After several urine drug screenings at the emergency vet, Lily tested positive for...
Dog owner warns others after pet ingests meth, pot and Ritalin at the beach

Latest News

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Southern Arizona, with the expected high 108 degrees...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures rise with Excessive Heat Warning issued through Wednesday
Researchers at the University of Arizona building telescope to see if there’s life on other...
Researchers at the University of Arizona building telescope to see if there’s life on other planets
Inflation slows but rent and home prices stay high
Inflation slows but rent and home prices stay high
Randolph Park will become more park-like, but golf will remain top focus, according to the city
Randolph Park will become more park-like, but golf will remain top focus, according to the city