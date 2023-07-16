Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sources: Phoenix Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign free agent Bol Bol

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball...
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns and owner Mat Ishbia are making moves this offseason. Sources report that the Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cam Payne, a pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs for a future second-round pick. Payne has spent four seasons with the Suns.

Payne tweeted, “Love you Phx!” after the news broke. He has played a huge part with the Suns, including the NBA Finals run in 2021. This past season, Payne averaged just over 10 points a game and 4.5 assists.

Along with the trade, the Suns signed free agent Bol Bol to a one-year deal. The 23-year-old spent the last season with the Orlando Magic, averaging nine points a game and nearly six rebounds. The Suns also acquired three future second-round picks from the Magic for a 2026 first-round pick swap, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns have not commented on the trade or acquisition.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
Johnny Badilla
PCSD: Pedestrian hit and killed on South Nogales Highway
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

Latest News

Overall eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.
Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard, center, gestures a play during the fourth quarter of a...
Last-place Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard and replace her with assistant Nikki Blue
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates a point with center Brittney Griner (42)...
WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round...
Chris Paul’s future with the Phoenix Suns uncertain after multiple conflicting reports