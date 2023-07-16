Sources: Phoenix Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign free agent Bol Bol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns and owner Mat Ishbia are making moves this offseason. Sources report that the Phoenix Suns have traded guard Cam Payne, a pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs for a future second-round pick. Payne has spent four seasons with the Suns.

And another: The Suns are trading G Cam Payne and a future second-round pick to the Spurs for a future second, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2023

Payne tweeted, “Love you Phx!” after the news broke. He has played a huge part with the Suns, including the NBA Finals run in 2021. This past season, Payne averaged just over 10 points a game and 4.5 assists.

Love you Phx! 🙏🏽 — Cameron Payne (@campayne) July 16, 2023

Along with the trade, the Suns signed free agent Bol Bol to a one-year deal. The 23-year-old spent the last season with the Orlando Magic, averaging nine points a game and nearly six rebounds. The Suns also acquired three future second-round picks from the Magic for a 2026 first-round pick swap, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

And … The Suns are acquiring three future second-round picks from Orlando for a 2026 first-round picks swap, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2023

The Suns have not commented on the trade or acquisition.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.