Sunday Spotlight: One-On-One with Representative Raul Grijalva

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Representative Raul Grijalva and fellow lawmakers are tackling a long list of issues before the summer recess. One item on that list for Mr. Grijalva is re-introducing the ‘Fairness for Farm Workers Act.’

“It’s a fairness issue,” he says.

He says the legislation updates the country’s labor laws to make sure farm workers are paid accordingly. Agriculture workers and some others were not included in the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938.

“This includes farm workers and agriculture workers. There are exemptions for family farms, there are transition times extended to smaller farms in order to meet this regulation,” he says. “All it does is extend to the farm workers, which as we found during the pandemic, and essential to getting food on the table.”

Representative Grijalva says he has a good personal relationship with Southern Arizona’s GOP representative Juan Ciscomani. While he says Mr. Ciscomani has proposed some good pieces of legislation, there are political differences that still exist.

“There are significant areas of disagreement, deep areas of disagreement, those aren’t going away,” he says. “When we conflict on those, it’s to depersonalize those and talk about the issues.”

