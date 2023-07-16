Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sunday Spotlight: One-On-One with Representative Raul Grijalva

Sunday Spotlight: One-On-One with Representative Raul Grijalva
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Representative Raul Grijalva and fellow lawmakers are tackling a long list of issues before the summer recess. One item on that list for Mr. Grijalva is re-introducing the ‘Fairness for Farm Workers Act.’

“It’s a fairness issue,” he says.

He says the legislation updates the country’s labor laws to make sure farm workers are paid accordingly. Agriculture workers and some others were not included in the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938.

“This includes farm workers and agriculture workers. There are exemptions for family farms, there are transition times extended to smaller farms in order to meet this regulation,” he says. “All it does is extend to the farm workers, which as we found during the pandemic, and essential to getting food on the table.”

Representative Grijalva says he has a good personal relationship with Southern Arizona’s GOP representative Juan Ciscomani. While he says Mr. Ciscomani has proposed some good pieces of legislation, there are political differences that still exist.

“There are significant areas of disagreement, deep areas of disagreement, those aren’t going away,” he says. “When we conflict on those, it’s to depersonalize those and talk about the issues.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help identifying two suspects
Search is on for two missing Arizona men
Search is on for two missing Arizona men
Johnny Badilla
PCSD: Pedestrian hit and killed on South Nogales Highway
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail

Latest News

Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Search is on for two missing Arizona men
Search is on for two missing Arizona men
An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Southern Arizona, with the expected high 108 degrees...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures rise with Excessive Heat Warning issued through Wednesday