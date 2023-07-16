Advertise
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash near Ajo, 6th Avenue

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near East Ajo Way and South 6th Avenue in Tucson on Sunday, July 16.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the crash happened in the 200 block of East President Street.

The woman suffered possible life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

