Authorities investigate shooting near Grant, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Grant and Stone in Tucson early Monday, July 17.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 130 block of West Rullto Street.

No one was injured, but a house and vehicle were struck by gunfire.

While no suspects were in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

