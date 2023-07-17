“Backpacks & Boosters” event returns to University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The new school year is approaching and people are taking advantage of school supply drives around Tucson. One of those drives focused on making sure everyone is ready for their first day back.

Travis Klein and his family came to the Backpacks and Boosters event for the vaccines, but left with more than just a shot sticker.

“We came out and got some school supplies and learned my blood pressure and blood sugar and all that,” said Klein.

The University of Arizona hosted a supply drive on July 15 and vaccination clinic specifically catered for the disabled community. They had translators, backpacks, and Wilbur the Wildcat.

“We just wanted to make this as accessible as possible,” said Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities Assistant Director Jacy Farkas

This is the second year that the event was held, and they say people took full advantage of their resources.

“We already ran out of backpacks this morning! But, you know, it’s been a good turnout,” said Farkas, “and I know there’s a lot of other events happening around town too.”

Upwards of 30 students from the U of A volunteered to help run the event. Farkas says their opportunity to learn from this experience is crucial.

“So they’re getting a chance to really engage with the disability community as well and learn about these other resources and how to have accessible events,” said Farkas.

While the event is still new, they hope the resources they provide become an annual staple.

