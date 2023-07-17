Advertise
Deputies investigating shots fired near house party

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s deputies say two people suffered apparent gunshot wounds after shots were fired near a house party.

PCSD says deputies responded to the 9300 block of North Monmouth Court this morning, July 16, after a report of a large group of people fighting outside of a residence.

Additional callers reported multiple shots fired and people leaving the area.

PCSD says one victim was located at the Oro Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another victim reported a minor injury to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says both victims suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the disturbance appeared to have started at a house party in the area.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

