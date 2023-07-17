Dozens of animals recovered in Pima County hoarding situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Animal Care Center has some unlikely animals due to a hoarding investigation.

The center’s Animal Protection Services team impounded 54 animals late in the evening July 13.

The animals included 18 dogs, 16 bearded dragons and leopard geckos, 10 fish, 5 cats, 3 sugar gliders, one hamster, and one rabbit.

PACC says the case is an active investigation so public details are limited.

The animals are currently on hold and not available for adoption. They will need to be kept at PACC pending further developments, which makes it critical that PACC places pets in foster care to make room for these animals.

The shelter is also asking for rescue partners who may be interested in transferring any of the pets once available.

Those interested in fostering or adopting any pet may come to PACC’s facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road during operating hours. PACC is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m., on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All adopted pets come up to date on vaccinations, a microchip, and a spay or neuter surgery.

For fosters, the shelter provides medical care and can provide supplies as available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.