Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dozens of animals recovered in Pima County hoarding situation

Pima Community College students are getting a chance to work at Pima Animal Care Center thanks...
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Animal Care Center has some unlikely animals due to a hoarding investigation.

The center’s Animal Protection Services team impounded 54 animals late in the evening July 13.

The animals included 18 dogs, 16 bearded dragons and leopard geckos, 10 fish, 5 cats, 3 sugar gliders, one hamster, and one rabbit.

PACC says the case is an active investigation so public details are limited.

The animals are currently on hold and not available for adoption. They will need to be kept at PACC pending further developments, which makes it critical that PACC places pets in foster care to make room for these animals.

The shelter is also asking for rescue partners who may be interested in transferring any of the pets once available.

Those interested in fostering or adopting any pet may come to PACC’s facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road during operating hours. PACC is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m., on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All adopted pets come up to date on vaccinations, a microchip, and a spay or neuter surgery.

For fosters, the shelter provides medical care and can provide supplies as available.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early...
WATCH: At least two injured in shooting during house party in Pima County
Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash near Ajo, 6th Avenue

Latest News

Authorities investigate shooting near Grant, Stone in Tucson
(Source: pexels.com)
Two injured in stabbing on Tucson’s south side
“Backpacks & Boosters” event returns to University of Arizona
“Backpacks & Boosters” event returns to University of Arizona
Man injuried in shooting at Circle K in Tucson