FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning & Blowing Dust Advisory

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning for southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft) has been extended through Wednesday evening with additional daily record highs possible. However, storm chances do increase for the start of the workweek as high pressure shifts over the Four Corners region. Gusty outflow winds will be the primary threat Monday afternoon and evening with a Blowing Dust Advisory in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. 40% chance for storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 110°. 40% chance for storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 110°. 30% chance for storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 109°. 20% chance for storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°. 30% chance for storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. 40% chance for storms.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. 40% chance for storms.

