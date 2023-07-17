Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record-Breaking Heat

Featuring a Cooking Pizza
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record-Breaking Heat
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, Tucson BROKE the 7/16 daily temperature record of 110F with 111F (Updated temp since the broadcast)! It was even hot enough today to semi-cook a pizza in a car! Additionally, with it being 111F today, we broke the record for the most 110F+ days ever in the month of July with 6. Furthermore, even MORE daily heat records could be threatened in the future! That is why the Excessive Heat Warning was extended from Monday evening to Wednesday evenings, as we could see temperatures in and around the 110F marker all this week. Overall, southern AZ is experiencing downright historic heat.

Luckily, storm chances return for Tucson starting tomorrow through this week. These storms will be scattered, but hopefully, one can finally make its way over Tucson and cool the city down.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 108°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. Isolated storms.

