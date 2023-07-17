Advertise
Horse trapped in collapsed barn rescued by firefighters

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – Crews in Tennessee gathered to help save a horse that became trapped in a collapsed barn over the weekend.

The Dickson County Emergency Management said the horse, named Cody, was found standing in a small space within the collapsed structure.

Firefighters used struts and lifters to stabilize the structure so rescuers could remove pieces of the barn and get through to the horse.

Once crews were able to get to Cody, two rescuers helped him out of the ruined structure and into the nearby field where medical staff could check him for injuries.

Officials said Cody was rewarded with an apple for being patient with the rescue crews as they worked to save him.

