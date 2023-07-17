Local church protests Bookmans drag story hour

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More than 150 people gathered near the northwest Bookmans location to protest the company’s decision to hold their drag story hour for Sunday July 16.

The original date was in March.

Pastor David McAllister of The Bridge Christian Church said their message for the protest was that they “do not accept that it is okay to sexualize children.”

“If this is what you’re going to do, we just want you to be aware, we’re not okay with that and obviously, all the people coming by that are tooting their horns are letting us know that they’re not okay with it either,” said McAllister.

Bookmans originally cancelled the event in March after the church planned to protest the event.

The location and time of Sunday’s event was only given out to those who registered to ensure a safe and joyful literacy event for all those in attendance.

In March, the church said they would protest when the event.

“If you reschedule it, we’ll be back. They rescheduled it, they tried to hide it. They made it feel like backdoor type stuff. We paid attention to what was going on, and like we said, we’re back and we’re back in force,” said McAllister.

“It’s not our intention to stop it from happening simply because we do live in a free society where things that we don’t agree with can take place,” said McAllister. “But the reality is, we can at least make our voices heard, we still have the freedom of speech, we have the freedom of religion, and the freedom of assembly. So because we have those certain rights, we just want to be able to step forward.”

We reached out Bookmans for their response to the protest. We were told they would not be speaking before or during the event.

Drag Story Hour Arizona provide us with a statement on the protest.

“Drag Story Hour Arizona had a successful story hour event today with over 70 attendees who had a wonderful time celebrating inclusivity and a love of reading. We are aware that some attention-seeking bigots attempted to organize a protest outside of a Bookman’s location because Bookman’s partnered with us to sponsor the event. But this was not the location where the event was held and did not impact the event in any way, so we have nothing more to say on the matter. We hope they stayed hydrated,” said Drag Story Hour Arizona.

The church said they will continue to make more people aware of this event.

“Our intention is really to be able to be people, be parents who are willing to step up and grandparents many times to say, we’re not okay with this, and we need you to be aware of it,” said McAllister.

Bookmans has hosted this event for years, even virtually during the pandemic, but the church made it known that they will not change their position on this event.

