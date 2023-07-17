Man injuried in shooting at Circle K in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Tucson Circle K late Saturday, July 15.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at the convenience store located at the intersection of East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

The TPD said the victim is in serious, but stable condition at a local hospital.

