Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Parents of Parkland shooting victim speak on gun violence in Tucson

Parents of Parkland shooting victim speak on gun violence in Tucson
By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On July 16, community members joined gathered downtown to advocate for stronger gun laws in Arizona.

Joaquin Oliver was a basketball player for his high school in Parkland, Florida. One night after a rough game, he spoke to his father about a referee he wasn’t happy with.

“‘I don’t think we will ever get a fair game with this guy. He’s like receiving money from the other teams…' alright,” Joaquin’s father Miguel Oliver said. “A couple of weeks later, Joaquin was murdered.”

That’s when “Change the Ref” came into play. The organization has been active ever since that shooting. Tucson was the 10th stop on a 30-stop tour the parents of Joaquin have been doing this summer to push for stricter gun policies around the country.

“I’m honored that they’re here and I’m glad that they’re here with their message,” Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said. “It’s also very sad that of course, Tucson has to be a stop along the way.”

The event, which featured survivors of mass shootings and parents of victims, was held at the January 8th Memorial in El Presidio Park to remember the 2011 mass shooting here in Tucson.

“Arizona, in Tucson we’ve learned gun violence is not just in schools it’s not just in movie theatres,” Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky said. “It can happen anywhere, it can happen somewhere like a congressional event where you think everybody would be safer than everywhere else but no. You’re not safe from guns you’re not safe anywhere you go.”

Arizona currently has a permitless carry law in place. Anyone who is at least 21 and not a prohibited possessor can carry a weapon openly or concealed without a permit.

“18 is where Arizona ranks in the most gun violence in the country 18th is not a good place,” Kasky said. “42 is where Arizona ranks in gun safety in this country. It’s the 42nd state with the strongest gun laws. That is also not a good number.”

Conover says she is all for more gun control, but the control lies at the state level.

“We are going to have to continue to push the state legislature for sensible gun reform that the vast majority of voters want,” Conover said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early...
WATCH: At least two injured in shooting during house party in Pima County
Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Actors strike impacts Tucson actor
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash near Ajo, 6th Avenue

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: 13+ News update for July 17
Parents of Parkland shooting victim speak on gun violence in Tucson
Parents of Parkland shooting victim speak on gun violence in Tucson
At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early...
WATCH: At least two injured in shooting during house party in Pima County
WATCH: At least two shot during house party in Pima County