Parents of Parkland shooting victim speak on gun violence in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On July 16, community members joined gathered downtown to advocate for stronger gun laws in Arizona.

Joaquin Oliver was a basketball player for his high school in Parkland, Florida. One night after a rough game, he spoke to his father about a referee he wasn’t happy with.

“‘I don’t think we will ever get a fair game with this guy. He’s like receiving money from the other teams…' alright,” Joaquin’s father Miguel Oliver said. “A couple of weeks later, Joaquin was murdered.”

That’s when “Change the Ref” came into play. The organization has been active ever since that shooting. Tucson was the 10th stop on a 30-stop tour the parents of Joaquin have been doing this summer to push for stricter gun policies around the country.

“I’m honored that they’re here and I’m glad that they’re here with their message,” Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said. “It’s also very sad that of course, Tucson has to be a stop along the way.”

The event, which featured survivors of mass shootings and parents of victims, was held at the January 8th Memorial in El Presidio Park to remember the 2011 mass shooting here in Tucson.

“Arizona, in Tucson we’ve learned gun violence is not just in schools it’s not just in movie theatres,” Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky said. “It can happen anywhere, it can happen somewhere like a congressional event where you think everybody would be safer than everywhere else but no. You’re not safe from guns you’re not safe anywhere you go.”

Arizona currently has a permitless carry law in place. Anyone who is at least 21 and not a prohibited possessor can carry a weapon openly or concealed without a permit.

“18 is where Arizona ranks in the most gun violence in the country 18th is not a good place,” Kasky said. “42 is where Arizona ranks in gun safety in this country. It’s the 42nd state with the strongest gun laws. That is also not a good number.”

Conover says she is all for more gun control, but the control lies at the state level.

“We are going to have to continue to push the state legislature for sensible gun reform that the vast majority of voters want,” Conover said.

