Two injured in stabbing on Tucson’s south side

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two men were injured in a stabbing on Tucson’s south side early Sunday, July 16.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 7100 block of South Corona Place, which is near West Los Reales Road and South 6th Avenue.

The TPD said the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

While no suspects are in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

