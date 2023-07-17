Vail School District has first day of school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hundreds of families and students lined up along the sidewalk waiting for the gates to open at Acacia Elementary School, all of them excited for what this year might have in store.

VUSD is the first district to open after the summer break with kindergarten through eighth grade starting July 17th, and high school starting on July 21st.

Parents, teachers and students couldn’t contain their excitement when it came to today.

“This is probably the best school district in the state,” governing board member for Vail Chris King said.

“We are super excited for the first day of school,” kindergarten teacher Belline Reyes said.

Reyes has been a teacher at Acacia for four years and says there was never a doubt where she’d bring her daughter when she was old enough.

“The culture of the school district and the school is amazing, it’s very community oriented, we have amazing parents and amazing families that go here and the support they give us in the classroom is un-beat,” Reyes said.

That support goes a long way, including helping to make sure the staff is full.

“This year we’re starting off with 100% staffing of our transportation department,” King said. “And we have all of our teachers fully staffed as well, so we are starting off without any substitute teachers as well.”

Safety is also a big deal on campuses across the district. Leaders say they’ve checked the schools, made sure intercoms are all working and have finished training and working with teachers so they know what to do in an emergency.

There’s still time for new families to sign-up and start school, especially for those in K-3rd grade.

