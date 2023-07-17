Advertise
WATCH: At least two injured in shooting during house party in Pima County

At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early Sunday, July 16.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early Sunday, July 16.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to a home in the 9300 block of North Monmouth Court, which is near the intersection of Overton and Shannon roads.

The PCSD said 911 callers reported a large group of people fighting outside of a residence. A few minutes later, the callers said they heard multiple shots and saw people leaving the area.

According to the PCSD, one victim went to the Oro Valley Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Another victim reported a minor injury to the PCSD.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

