From big developments to tiny homes, Pima County needs them all

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - From tiny homes to big developments, Tucson and Pima County needs them all. The county has a housing shortage which shows no signs of abating.

It’s likely one reason why Pima County approved the first large scale single family and multi-family development at Oracle Road and Rudasill last week despite some area opposition.

The Quail Canyon development includes 210 apartments and 100 single family homes on 53 acres near the Pima Wash.

“This plan represents appropriate infill development,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott. “It will also increase our housing stock, although it is not affordable housing, it is market place housing.”

Regardless of the type of housing, there’s little question Pima County needs more rooftops.

Rory Juneman, a lawyer for the Quail Canyon development said “we are easily short thousands, if not tens of thousands, of housing units.”

He showed a graphic to the board which shows Pima County is building homes at the lowest rate since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

As the population increases, outpacing construction of homes, the prices are pushed up considerably, pricing more people out of the market.

Tomorrow, the Tucson city council will discuss tiny houses, what kind of zoning changes and construction modifications would be needed to construct tiny home communities inside the city limits.

“My vision is to amend our building codes so that we can create tiny home villages within and around the perimeter of Tucson,” said Steve Kozachik, Ward 6 Tucson city council member.

Whatever gets built in Tucson, it will take years, if ever, to catch up.

Part of that may be due to the zoning laws which, in some cases, can be prohibitive.

“It’s just really not efficient for developers to have to go through a year and a half process to get housing built,” said Ashlee Tziganuk, a research analyst for the Morrison Institute in Phoenix. “So, I think fortunately we’re starting to see some discussion around that.”

Even though legislation covering affordable housing stalled at the state legislature this year, she still sees some positives.

“Cities and municipalities are beginning to think how can we expedite this process,” she said.

The institute released a report a year ago entitled “A Shoestring Away From Nothing” - experiences of housing insecurity in Pima County.

The quote was taken from the words told to the institute during a focus group.

Much of the report covers renters and why they are having a hard time finding and keeping affordable housing.

But it also covers single family homes and the people struggling. It’s not always who you think.

“What we’re finding is these focus groups these are teachers, firefighters and

people who are our neighbors, people we see everyday,” Tziganuk said.

Pima County is in the process of taking stock of all housing here, be it affordable or market rate.

The battle to get Quail Canyon built took more than a year and with more of these infill projects yet to come, expect to see more of these battles in the very near future.

