Firefighter shot at Alabama fire station dies of injuries

One of two firefighters seriously injured after being shot at an Alabama fire station has died of his injuries, according to the fire chief.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed Firefighter Jordan Melton died Monday evening. He was one of two firefighters shot Wednesday morning at Fire Station No. 9 in the Norwood neighborhood of Birmingham, WBRC reports.

Firefighter James Melton died of his injuries days after he and another firefighter were shot at a fire station in Birmingham, Alabama. (Source: Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department via Facebook)

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement on Facebook after the news was confirmed:

“Jordan was a vibrant young brother who was full of life. He loved to talk sports as much as he loved good barbecue. He had a brilliant mind for business, but he was always down to lighten the mood with a joke or two. He was also a wonderful son to his mother, who has been his rock in these difficult past few days,” read the statement in part.

Woodfin said while Melton worked for the department for more than a year, he graduated just one month ago from the recruit academy.

“When I look at his photo, you can see the potential and pride in his eyes. So much of that potential will now go unrealized,” said Woodfin in his statement.

The other firefighter shot at the station was identified as Jamal Jones. His current condition is unknown.

Firefighters Jamal Jones and Jordan Melton were shot at Birmingham's Fire Station No. 9 on July 12, 2023. (Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service)

Authorities earlier said both Melton and Jones underwent surgery at the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. At that time, they were expected to recover.

Police are still searching for suspects in the case.

At the time of the shooting, Thurmond said it was believed it may have been “a targeted attack.”

“We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack, but that is one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time,” he said. “It’s very unusual for someone to target one of our fire stations.”

CrimeStoppers of Metro Alabama is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in this shooting. You can reach CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

