FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive heat and isolated strong storms

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning for southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft) has been extended through Friday evening with additional daily record highs possible. Isolated to scattered storm chances return each afternoon and evening with strong outflow winds, blowing dust, and localized flooding possible.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 110°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 111°

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. High near 111°.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 110°.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 107°.

