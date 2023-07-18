Forest Service spreading information to prevent wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Wildfire prevention reaches beyond cutting dead trees and clearing brush away from homes. Education can extinguish dangerous behavior before it sparks a real problem, and that’s what the u-s forest service is trying to do.

Mother Nature can cause plenty of wildfires on her own; she doesn’t need our help. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that the Wildhorse Fire last month in Cochise County was started by someone dragging tow chains.

“Nobody wants their house to burn down because of somebody being careless,” said Ray Sommer, the manager of 4 Wheel Parts in midtown Tucson.

Sommer received brochures from the U.S. Forest Service educating people about operating equipment with care and to avoid dragging chains and parking over dry vegetation.

“There are a lot of people that are not aware of it so it’s good. It’s good to have these little pamphlets,” Sommer said.

“Anywhere we can deliver that message, we’re trying to distribute it as much as possible and yes, I do think it’s effective,” said Jon Clanin, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

Clanin said that eleven U.S. Forest Service fire prevention officers, including him, are spreading the word through Arizona. Around Tucson, they have visited not only businesses, but also museums like the International Wildlife Museum. With communities expanding closer to wildland areas and people exploring them, he said their message is important.

“Anytime where you have community and you have vegetation and forest on public lands and you have people recreating within those areas, you’ll see an increase in fire starts and those fire starts will impact those communities,” he said.

And he said that people have welcomed the effort. Of course, a familiar face like Smokey Bear can’t hurt.

“Hug him and give him a high five,” said six year-old Renee Ulbricht. “Because he was, like, a bear, and I like bears.”

Smokey Bear doesn’t speak, but his message was still clear.

“Because it can hurt you,” she replied when asked why being careful with fire in the forest is important.

Each year they highlight a concerning behavior that seems to be on the rise. Last year their message related to the danger of target shooting.

