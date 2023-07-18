“It completely peeled off” Tucson man’s roof damaged in monsoon storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The monsoon storm that rolled through Tucson Monday night was strong enough to rip the roof off of a man’s home.

David Larson has lived in his home off Swan and River for 20 years and says he’s never seen a monsoon storm quite like this.

“I’ve never seen a storm effect my property like this before,” David Larson said.

Larson lives in the home with his wife, but says he was the only one home at the time. He recalls the wind starting to pick up, and then came powerful rain and hail. Then he said within seconds the unthinkable happened - a portion of his roof tears off the house.

“It completely peeled off and sections of it are in the pool,” Larson said.

Then it continued to rain on his exposed roof, flooding his dining room and kitchen.

“It came right through. You can see droplets on the ceiling,” he said pointing to the water coming inside.

Larson says the house has been here since 1959 and survived many monsoons — until now. He warns people in the community to never underestimate how strong these storms can be.

“I’ve never seen a storm come in that quick, that strong, and that destructive,” he said.

Larson said he and his wife now face a big clean up, as they await their insurance company to cover their roof. They can only hope more rain isn’t on its way.

