Man goes missing on Tucson’s south side

Joel Monge, 71, was last seen near South Palo Verde Road and East Benson Highway in Tucson...
Joel Monge, 71, was last seen near South Palo Verde Road and East Benson Highway in Tucson early Tuesday, July 18.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are asking for help to find a man who went missing from Tucson’s south side early Tuesday, July 18.

The Tucson Police Department said Joel Monge, 71, was last seen near South Palo Verde Road and East Benson Highway.

The 5-foot-11, 150-pound Monge has salt and pepper hair and green eyes.

He was wearing an olive shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

If you have any information, please call 911.

