Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early...
Man injured in shooting at Circle K in Tucson
Storm creates road hazards around Pima County
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: 'These girls are worried about their selfie'
Dozens of animals recovered in Pima County hoarding situation

Pima County Sheriff's Department still looking for people involved in house party shooting
Damage after the house party shooting on Monmouth Court.
Victim in house party shooting speaks out
FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel's Herzog tells Biden Israel's democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
Oro Valley Police searching for two theft suspects
