TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Oro Valley Police hopes the public will help them track down a pair of theft suspects.

OVPD says a vehicle was broken into June 4 and a purse and credit cards were stolen.

Police say about 9 a.m. that same day, the male wearing the Arizona Diamondbacks hat and black jacket attempted to make a $300 withdrawal from an ATM on East Skyline drive using one of the victim’s credit cards.

Also that same day, just before 3 p.m., a male wearing a long sleeve white shirt with balding hairline and dark mustache purchased (4) spools of wire totaling $667.42 from the Oro Valley Home Depot using the victim’s Home Depot credit card.

Oro Valley Police searching for two theft suspects (Oro Valley Police)

Anyone with information on the identity of either subject is asked to call Det. Jackson with OVPD at 520-229-4960.

