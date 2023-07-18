TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department hopes releasing new pictures will help identify people possibly involved in a house party shooting early Sunday morning, July 16.

Two people were wounded in the incident, which happened in the 9300 block of North Monmouth Court, which is near the intersection of Overton and Shannon roads.

PCSD says detectives gathered surveillance footage from nearby residences of vehicles that were possibly involved in the incident.

They hope someone will help identify the owners and occupants of the vehicles.

Anyone who has information can call 911 or can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Pima County Sheriff’s Department still looking for people involved in house party shooting (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Pima County Sheriff’s Department still looking for people involved in house party shooting (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Pima County Sheriff’s Department still looking for people involved in house party shooting (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Pima County Sheriff’s Department still looking for people involved in house party shooting (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.