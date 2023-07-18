Storm creates road hazards around Pima County
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is warning of road hazards caused by this evening’s monsoon.
PCSD says if you see downed power lines, those lines may still be live and can be dangerous.
PCSD says this is a partial list of hazards.
- Skyline/Alvernon - power lines down
- Thornydale/Lambert - vehicle crash with power lines hanging low
- 6100 N. Campbell - power lines down
- Campbell/Ina - Traffic lights are out
- 1100 W. San Lucas - power line down
- Via Palomita/Sunrise - trees down in roadway
- Valley View/Calle de Pantera - power lines down
- Campbell/Table Mountain RD - power line down
- 4000 E. Camino Llanoso - power lines down
- Sunrise/Ponatoc - power lines down
- Swan/Sunrise - tree in roadway blocking
- 4800 N. Ponatoc - power lines down
