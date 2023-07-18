Storm creates road hazards around Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is warning of road hazards caused by this evening’s monsoon.

PCSD says if you see downed power lines, those lines may still be live and can be dangerous.

PCSD says this is a partial list of hazards.

Skyline/Alvernon - power lines down

Thornydale/Lambert - vehicle crash with power lines hanging low

6100 N. Campbell - power lines down

Campbell/Ina - Traffic lights are out

1100 W. San Lucas - power line down

Via Palomita/Sunrise - trees down in roadway

Valley View/Calle de Pantera - power lines down

Campbell/Table Mountain RD - power line down

4000 E. Camino Llanoso - power lines down

Sunrise/Ponatoc - power lines down

Swan/Sunrise - tree in roadway blocking

4800 N. Ponatoc - power lines down

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.