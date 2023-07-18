Victim in house party shooting speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were hurt in house party shooting on N. Monmouth Court this weekend. We spoke to one of them, but she has chosen to remain anonymous.

She says it was a very, “scary and unreal moment.”

The party happened in a cul-de-sac with dozens present. The victim claims things escalated quickly.

“Two people started shooting up in the air. Another group thought they were getting shot at, so they started shooting back at them. Well then it started a back and forth and it all just happened so fast.”

She was outside at the time, hiding behind her car.

“I was trying to stay out of line of fire, but things don’t always go as planned.”

She was hurt in the shooting, but didn’t wait for help.

“I left because i didn’t know if they were going to come back and continue doing more. I didn’t know, i didn’t want to stick around and wait and see. I got in the car and left.”

This all happened around 2:30 Sunday morning and it startled many who were already in bed.

“I jumped out of bed and went to call 911, because the shots were right outside my window,” said Friedrich Metz, who lives nearby. “I guess some of them were right here on Monmouth Court. I was told deputies were already en route. I’ve been here 9 years and never anything. Everybody’s been great. This is a great neighborhood. So this was absolutely a first.”

The neighborhood is working to fix broken windows, flat tires, and bullet holes everywhere.

“With all the rounds fired, it’s surprising that more things weren’t hit that we know of,” said Metz.

No arrests have been made, but Pima County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

