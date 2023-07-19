Advertise
ADOT launches safety message contest
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the seventh year of its Safety Message Contest.

Arizonans are asked to submit creative and engaging traffic safety messages between now and Tuesday, July 25.

The contest gives Arizona residents the chance to see their clever safety messages displayed on signs statewide while encouraging drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel.

“Safety is a priority at ADOT; nothing is more important,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We want these messages to spark conversations about safe driving. Real change happens when drivers prioritize safety and choose not to drive recklessly, distracted or impaired.”

There’s no limit to the number of entries you can submit. ADOT offers a few important things to remember when creating an entry:

  • The message must relate to traffic safety.
  • Signs accommodate three lines, 18 characters per line.
  • #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
  • No emojis.
ADOT will select at least 10 finalists, then the public will decide the winners. The two messages that receive the most votes will appear on overhead message boards along Arizona’s highways.

You can find more information about the contest and where to submit your entry at azdot.gov/SignContest.

